Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

