Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

