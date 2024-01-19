Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.77. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 22,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 734,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 98,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

