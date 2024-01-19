KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KT worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KT by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in KT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE:KT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

