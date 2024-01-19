Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Raymond James

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $17.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $803.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,617. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research has a one year low of $456.82 and a one year high of $805.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

