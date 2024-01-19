Leerink Partnrs Comments on REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

