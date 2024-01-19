Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.40). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

