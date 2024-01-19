LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

