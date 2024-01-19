Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,356 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.