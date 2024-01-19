Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 225.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,110 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $17,507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3,753.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DRS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 124,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,611. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.