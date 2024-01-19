Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 4%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 158,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,038,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.