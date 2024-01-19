Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.