Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $254.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

