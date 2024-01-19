Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,225,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

