Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,225,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

