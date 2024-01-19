Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LGN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.61.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.