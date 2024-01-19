Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 101,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,528,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.