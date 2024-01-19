M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 616,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,121 shares.The stock last traded at $62.72 and had previously closed at $62.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

