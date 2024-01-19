Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

MGY stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.