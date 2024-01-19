Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.2 %

MANU opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.