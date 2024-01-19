Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

