Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.88.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

