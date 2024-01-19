Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,868 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $42,993.00.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

