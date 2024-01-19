Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.30. 708,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,294. The company has a market capitalization of $406.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $434.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.51 and its 200-day moving average is $404.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

