Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 79,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.51. 759,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $434.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.