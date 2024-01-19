Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of MATX traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,280. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

