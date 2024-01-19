Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.98

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.98 and last traded at $116.42, with a volume of 42167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

