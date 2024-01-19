Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. Matson also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.650-1.780 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Trading Up 1.1 %

MATX opened at $114.81 on Friday. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 31.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.