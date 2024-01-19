McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 6.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.26. 1,034,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day moving average is $280.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

