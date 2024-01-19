MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.38. 8,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
MDB Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MDB Capital
About MDB Capital
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.