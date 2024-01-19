MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.38. 8,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

MDB Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBHFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

