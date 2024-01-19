MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.38. 8,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

MDB Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

