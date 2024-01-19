MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 284,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 187,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

