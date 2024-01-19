MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,696.84

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,696.84 and last traded at $1,686.10, with a volume of 75939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,661.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,567.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,370.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.