Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.