Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.8 %
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
