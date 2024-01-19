Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $171.99 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

