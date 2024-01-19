Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $736.28 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $738.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.