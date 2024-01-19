Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

