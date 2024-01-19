Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

