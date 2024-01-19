Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

