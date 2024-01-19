Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,684 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.85. 4,125,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,774. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $382.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.41 and a 200 day moving average of $318.31. The firm has a market cap of $978.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

