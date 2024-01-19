Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

