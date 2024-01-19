MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.66 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $87.22 or 0.00213190 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $398.91 million and approximately $50.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018202 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,888.72 or 0.99944372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011621 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 93.38575841 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $54,637,626.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.