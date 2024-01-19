MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $486.60 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.21 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

