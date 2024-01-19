Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.03.

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

