Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 48,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.