Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,228 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 536,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,763. The company has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

