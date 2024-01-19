Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,076,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

