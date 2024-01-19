Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $54,000 Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

