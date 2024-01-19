Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $33,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,178. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

