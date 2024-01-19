Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $38,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 874,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

