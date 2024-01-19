Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,172. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

