Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,149 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 4,554,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,913,713. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

